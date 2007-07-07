Remote Control Your Mac With Your iPhone

One of the things on the iPhone wishlist is being able to use it as a universal remote for your Mac and your Apple TV, but this Telekinesis webserver app meets us at least halfway. By installing this app on your Mac and hitting up the webserver, you can load up pages that allow you to do screen capture, control iTunes, browse your files, run AppleScript, take an iSight image and even do some basic typing.

Sure, it's not what we were asking for, but it is a nice way to get into your machine from across the house (or even across town if you have the right ports forwarded).

Project Page [Google Code]