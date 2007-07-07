Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Remote Control Your Mac With Your iPhone

telek.pngOne of the things on the iPhone wishlist is being able to use it as a universal remote for your Mac and your Apple TV, but this Telekinesis webserver app meets us at least halfway. By installing this app on your Mac and hitting up the webserver, you can load up pages that allow you to do screen capture, control iTunes, browse your files, run AppleScript, take an iSight image and even do some basic typing.

Sure, it's not what we were asking for, but it is a nice way to get into your machine from across the house (or even across town if you have the right ports forwarded).

Project Page [Google Code]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles