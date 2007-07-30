Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Regomate: RTA approved rego label holder

regomate.jpg

Sick of scraping the crap off your windscreen each year when you update your rego? Regomate is a clever little sleeve that lets you slip the old one out and the new one in each year sans the trauma of getting every last scrap off the glass. The best of it is they have even gone to the trouble of getting RTA approval, so you won't cop any fines for trying to be nice to your front window.

Some of you will suggest the task is just a few minutes once a year. Others will call troll for suchk remarks. Ultimately, it is only $4.95 + $1.95 per refill. Spend the price of that beer you didn't drink when you were driving on the weekend!

[Regomate]

