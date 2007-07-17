Real Transformers Exist! And Yes, It's From Japan

Remember that moment in the Transformers movie when the kid says that super advanced robots (the Transformers) must be from Japan? He was right. This robot, from what seems to be a Japanese robot competition/show earlier this year, actually transforms from car mode into robot mode. It's tiny, but there's nothing—except possibly funding and the fear of being killed by one of these things—to prevent someone from making a bigger version. [AnimeNarutard via PlasticBamboo]