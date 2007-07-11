Radio-controlled Jousting Knights Don't Say Ni but Are Cool Anyway

[singing*]We're radio-controlled knights, we fight around in tights. / We ruin your floor and table, but our joust is impec-cable. We dine well here in Camelot, we eat ham and jam and Spam a lot. / We're knights of the Round Table, our fights are for-mi-dable. But many times we're given rhymes that are quite un-sing-able / It's a busy life in Camelot, but people who buy us don't hump a lot. / For thirty-nine and ninety-nine, we give you five minutes of funny time. We piss off dogs and cats and we're groovy, now go and jump and see the movie.

The package includes two R/C jousting horses (one 27MHz and one 40 MHz) with knock-offable knights and 10" lances, measuring. 8" X 7" X 3.5". [Think Geek]

* Here's the original music.