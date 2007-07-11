Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Radio-controlled Jousting Knights Don't Say Ni but Are Cool Anyway

rc_joust_knights.jpg[singing*]We're radio-controlled knights, we fight around in tights. / We ruin your floor and table, but our joust is impec-cable. We dine well here in Camelot, we eat ham and jam and Spam a lot. / We're knights of the Round Table, our fights are for-mi-dable. But many times we're given rhymes that are quite un-sing-able / It's a busy life in Camelot, but people who buy us don't hump a lot. / For thirty-nine and ninety-nine, we give you five minutes of funny time. We piss off dogs and cats and we're groovy, now go and jump and see the movie.

The package includes two R/C jousting horses (one 27MHz and one 40 MHz) with knock-offable knights and 10" lances, measuring. 8" X 7" X 3.5". [Think Geek]

* Here's the original music.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles