A good caddy is hard to find, but a good GPS watch that has a map of your favorite golf course and keeps track of your score can be yours for $215 (in Korea). Not only useful for golfers to keep track of the relative distance between you and the ball you just shanked into the sand, the RGPS-3000 can also be used in other outdoor activities, like walking, bicycling or hiking—all things we haven't done since we discovered internet pornography. [AVING via NaviGadget]
Pyxis RGPS-3000 GPS Golfer Watch
