Psychedelic New Zune Commercial Airs This Saturday

Here's a new commercial for the Microsoft Zune that's just been completed. Directed by Ryan Dunn for Vitamin Pictures, our insiders tell us it'll air this Saturday. The graphics were created in Adobe Illustrator (and a bit of Photoshop, too) and then animated using Maya 3D, Sketch Toon (a plugin for Maya) and Adobe After Effects. Wow!

Not sure what the Zune has to do with a guy and gal floating around, taking pictures of each other and falling in love, but we like the way the music works with the visuals. Where's the Zune? Is this a branding exercise? Oh well, it's art.