Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Psychedelic New Zune Commercial Airs This Saturday

Here's a new commercial for the Microsoft Zune that's just been completed. Directed by Ryan Dunn for Vitamin Pictures, our insiders tell us it'll air this Saturday. The graphics were created in Adobe Illustrator (and a bit of Photoshop, too) and then animated using Maya 3D, Sketch Toon (a plugin for Maya) and Adobe After Effects. Wow!

Not sure what the Zune has to do with a guy and gal floating around, taking pictures of each other and falling in love, but we like the way the music works with the visuals. Where's the Zune? Is this a branding exercise? Oh well, it's art.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles