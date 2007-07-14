I had a chance, while chatting yesterday with Kaz Hirai and Jack Tretton, to check get my hands on the Star Wars Edition of the PlayStation Portable. I really liked the look of the thing, and it's hard to explain how different it feels now that its shed a little weight and gone down a size or two. It certainly feels sexier and, for some reason, I don't know, maybe firmer. Like it's more rigid than it was before, which, I know, makes absolutely no sense.An interesting thing to note is that the new PSP has a new UMD tray. Now instead of sliding a button to open your PSP, you sort of pry the thing open. I kept worrying that I was going to break the thing, but it felt very solid, so I'm sure that's not going to be an issue. I don't quite understand why they tweaked the UMD slot, I don't think that was a concern. Another thing it feels like they tweaked are the buttons and the D-pad, both of which feel much firmer, but I never really had a problem with the current PSP's buttons or D-pad.
PSP Star Wars Edition
