Hackers Software enthusiasts exploring the new PSP firmware updates found something ineresting: firmware 3.50 and 3.51 both include a "tiny module" named np9660.prx—better known as Sony's official ISO loader good for launching games off of a memory stick. This finding is right in line with rumblings from Sony to expand upon their downloadable content and PSP functionality. Personally, I'd like to see UMDs ditched completely in a future model of PSP. If there is one platform that can justify completely digital software transactions, it's a portable platform.
PSP firmware code... [via gadgetvenue]
PSP Firmware Signals Downloadable Games
