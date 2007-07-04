PSP Firmware Signals Downloadable Games

Hackers Software enthusiasts exploring the new PSP firmware updates found something ineresting: firmware 3.50 and 3.51 both include a "tiny module" named np9660.prx—better known as Sony's official ISO loader good for launching games off of a memory stick. This finding is right in line with rumblings from Sony to expand upon their downloadable content and PSP functionality. Personally, I'd like to see UMDs ditched completely in a future model of PSP. If there is one platform that can justify completely digital software transactions, it's a portable platform. PSP firmware code... [via gadgetvenue]