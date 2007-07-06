Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Proporta Laptop Battery Gives You Extra Laptop, USB Juice

laptopbatteryext.jpgIf carrying around an extra laptop battery isn't enough, take a look at this Proporta Portable Laptop Battery. It's an external battery which has multiple types of connectors to fit all sorts of laptops, but also has the capability to charge USB gadgets as well.

With the somewhat generous 6000mAh charge, you can make sure both your iPod and your Lenovo is juiced up enough for whatever it is you have to have your laptop for. Yahoo Pool in the wilderness, we suppose.

Product Page [Proporta via Crunchgear]

