Projekt V2 Harley Davidson Case Mod is a Real Running Engine (Kinda)

Case mod may be a bit of an understatement here—this monstrosity is really a case fabrication project, done almost entirely from scratch. A huge fan of Harley Davidson motorcycles, a computer geek with a knack for shaping acrylic decided to build a 1:1 scale Harley Davidson V2 engine. A case this meticulously detailed would be commendable, but this engine actually runs! The pistons fire and pump the water through the system to cool everything off. Did we not mention it's water-cooled? Hit the jump for the must-see video and photo gallery. From the initial concept drawing, it took designer maicoX nine grueling months to complete this bad boy. In the gallery, you can see some selected shots of the acrylic work he had to do in order to get everything working and it is really quite amazing. It features some ingenious little quirks, too, like a key ignition instead of a power button. There are real Harley Davidson motorcycle pieces built in, most notably the chromed out exhaust pipes. The blue-and-red LEDs are probably overkill, but it would be a crime to sequester a work of art like this in a dark room anyway.

Oh, there is a computer inside, too. It won't set any speed records, but it'll still get you where you need to go.

• Motherboard: Abit AW9D-MAX • HDD: 2x Seagate Barracuda ES 750 • Memory: Corsair DOMINATOR 2 x 1Gig • Video Card: 2 x XFX7900GT • Power Supply: Be quiet! Dark Power Pro BQT P6 PRO-600W • Processor : IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢2 Duo 2800 E [Projekt V2 (German) via HardForum]

