Mega Bloks may not be as cool as LEGOs, but do LEGOs form together and build Dialga and Palkia, the two legendary Pokemon from the two newest Pokemon games? We think not.

Not only can you form these creatures and wreak havok on time and space (we forget which is which), there are a few other little blocks with faces of various other Pokemon on there as well. We'll save our dignity by pretending we don't know the names of all of them. $43 each.

