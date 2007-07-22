Play Pong, Destroy Your Laptop

Some clever fellow has managed to create a version of Pong, to run on your Mac laptop, utilizing the sudden motion sensors and the microphone. The controls are semi-intuitive. Literal tilting controls the direction of the paddle. Secondly, the size of the paddle is determined via the microphone; greater dB's equates to a larger size. Hit the jump for a video.

If you're anything like me your precious Mac laptop has had an easy life, treated like one of Paris's poodles. Not for long, load this up and shake'n'shout the shit out of it! [Future Feeder]