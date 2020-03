By Japanese manufacturer TakaraTomy, these $27 floating lamps resemble our own two favorite members of the Solar System, the Earth and its moon. Simple in design, the lamps are simply mylar balloons (like you'd see at a birthday party) with an LED at the bottom to make it glow. We'd love to see buy more durable version without the helium. Because the two extra tanks of gas are just going to tempt us into trading more brain cells for fleeting moments of funny speech.

Product Page [via technabob]