Pioneer's Not-1080p Project Kuro Plasmas For Sale

As they said they would, Pioneer has made their lower res, 1365 by 768 and 1024 by 768 res, 16,000:1 contrast ratio, Project Kuro Plasmas available for sale before July was up. The 1080p models, with the 20,000:1 ratios, 1080p pixel count, and 50 and 60 inch sizes, are coming in September. Until then, these are good enough if you don't mind losing pixels and picking up squid-ink blackness. (And paying the typical Pioneer plasma premium.) For more info on Project Kuro plasmas, see our previous coverage. [Pioneer]