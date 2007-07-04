Pininfarina-Designed Fabrik SimpleTech Drive Now Comes in 250GB 2-5-inch Portable

Just when you were coming down from the thrill of Fabrik's Pininfarina-designed 3.5" SimpleTech SimpleDrives, the company unveils a similar Ferrari-inspired line in a more portable 2.5" USB-powered form. The drives range from the 80GB sapphire ($99) up to the 250GB charcoal gray ($199), with onyx and red in between. When you buy, Fabrik also throws in 2GB of in-the-cloud storage free. Not enough for your music collection, surely, but good for the most important docs and photos. Press Release [Fabrik]