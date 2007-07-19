Pictures of Full-Scale 59-Foot Gundam Robot Kicks Optimus Prime's Ass

Here's a gallery of a 59-feet-tall 1:1 Gundam robot, lying down in its base at Mount Fuji. I know the world is entranced by Transformers right now, but please excuse my enthusiasm when I say... "it's full-scale Gundam! A REAL GUNDAM! Look at those pics! LOOK AT THAT DETAIL! OMFG!" OK, much better now. We told you about the project before, but as you can see now it is a reality. And you can even get inside the cockpit while you play in the interactive Gundam Crisis attraction that surrounds it. [Impress Robot Watch]