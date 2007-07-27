PhotoVu Launches 19-inch Digital Frame for a Mere $1,200

Are you really, really into digital picture frames? Are you also loaded? OK, well, maybe you're the target market for PhotoVu's new 19-inch PC1965w digital frame. Clocking in at a whopping $1,200, it's basically a flat-panel monitor that costs a lot more and can't be hooked up to a computer. Gee, what a deal! To be fair, it does have built-in wireless for downloading pictures, but to be even more fair, it's still over a grand.