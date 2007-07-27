Are you really, really into digital picture frames? Are you also loaded? OK, well, maybe you're the target market for PhotoVu's new 19-inch PC1965w digital frame. Clocking in at a whopping $1,200, it's basically a flat-panel monitor that costs a lot more and can't be hooked up to a computer. Gee, what a deal! To be fair, it does have built-in wireless for downloading pictures, but to be even more fair, it's still over a grand.
PhotoVu Launches 19-inch Digital Frame for a Mere $1,200
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.