Phonofonics II Dock Pumps Out 55db Without External Power

The Phonofonics II pumps out sound at 55 decibels, directly from your iPod and without using any external power whatsoever, just with its white ceramic horn. How this hornstastic magic happens? Quite simple: this thing has ears.

As you can see in the gallery, the patent-pending Phonofonics II has two receptacles to put your earphones on. These artificial ears are connected to the horn, which picks up the sound that is coming out of them to passively amplify it. According to the company:

Upon connecting active earphones to the Phonofone their trebly buzzing is instantly and profoundly transformed into a warm, rich and resonant sound.

They say the volume is "roughly the maximum volume of laptop speakers." For the $875 that each of the 200-unit limited edition Phonofonics II cost, I hope it sounds better than my tin-can PowerBook, no matter how cool the sleek public urinal look is. [Phonofonics via New Launches]