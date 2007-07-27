Sharing a 3G connection via a wireless router is nothing new, but in the past it has required a bland, sterile box built to look like a WiFi access point. That certainly isn't the case with Top Global's Phoebus, which draws its engineering innovation from the greatest engineers of all, the ancient pharaohs. Though you won't find many precious goodies buried in this little Luxor, you will find an 802.11b/g router that will share your standard 3G card (EV-DO, EDGE, etc.) with your neighbors. If internet access is scarce and your crew needs to hit MySpace in a hurry, drop your pyramid on the table and have at it. $289 is a small price to pay for something inspired by real slave labor construction. [3G Phoebus Wireless Router via Technabob]
Phoebus MB6000 3G Wireless Router Provides Egyptian Hospitality
