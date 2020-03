Philips' Portable Movie Machine

I'm probably one of the only people on the planet that will watch a full-length movie on an iPod, but the tiny 2.5-inch screen is less than ideal, and I'll probably have to wear coke-bottle-thick glasses by the time I reach the ripe old age of 30.

The Philips DCP750 - announced at CES in Las Vegas at the start of this year, but only now available here in Australia - is a portable DVD player with a 7-inch colour LCD and iPod docking station, so you can play movies on your iPod on a more comfortably-sized display. Full specs as follows: · 7” swivel colour LCD screen · Plays and charges an iPod Video · Plays DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, S(VCD) and MPEG 4. · View movies and photos via the SD/MMC card reader · Slim and lightweight design with a built-in battery · One remote, AC and car adaptor and AV cable included · Travel bag included · Dual headset jacks

It'll charge your iPod while it's docking, but it's only good for 2.5 hours of playback time and the battery isn't replaceable.

RRP $319.95 Product Page [Philips]