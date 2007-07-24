Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Philips' Portable Movie Machine

DCP750_75.jpg I'm probably one of the only people on the planet that will watch a full-length movie on an iPod, but the tiny 2.5-inch screen is less than ideal, and I'll probably have to wear coke-bottle-thick glasses by the time I reach the ripe old age of 30.

The Philips DCP750 - announced at CES in Las Vegas at the start of this year, but only now available here in Australia - is a portable DVD player with a 7-inch colour LCD and iPod docking station, so you can play movies on your iPod on a more comfortably-sized display. Full specs as follows: Â· 7â€ swivel colour LCD screen Â· Plays and charges an iPod Video Â· Plays DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, S(VCD) and MPEG 4. Â· View movies and photos via the SD/MMC card reader Â· Slim and lightweight design with a built-in battery Â· One remote, AC and car adaptor and AV cable included Â· Travel bag included Â· Dual headset jacks

It'll charge your iPod while it's docking, but it's only good for 2.5 hours of playback time and the battery isn't replaceable.

RRP $319.95 Product Page [Philips]-Jenneth Orantia

