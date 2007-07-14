Peter Moore on the Limited Edition Halo 3 Xbox 360 Console

Remember that tepid reaction to the limited edition Halo 3 Xbox 360 announcement at Microsoft's press conference on Tuesday? We had an interview with Peter Moore earlier today, and Moore blames the reaction on himself and his "showmanship" as a presenter. Moore also says he's not worried about the reaction of the crowd, and will judge the reaction of the console by how much it sells.

He also reiterated that the Halo 3 Xbox 360 will be a limited edition console (as in it won't exist forever). Moore dismissed the question of whether having four SKUs existing simultaneously will be confusing by pointing to the fact that the Dreamcast had 15 SKUs simultaneously at once, with many different colors and designs. We're not sure justifying what you're doing by pointing to the Dreamcast is a good idea, but there it is.