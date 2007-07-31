You never miss a message when someone calls, texts, or emails you, as those methods all have systems in place to let you know what you missed as soon as you're available again. But what about when someone comes to your place? There's no voicemail for your front door. Well, at least there wasn't. Japan's Matsumura Technology is releasing a peephole camera that'll record sound and video of anyone who comes to your door, giving you a sort of visual voicemail for visitors. Never again will you not know that the UPS guy tried to drop off a package or your long-lost high school ex stopped by to rekindle your old relationship. [Nikkei Net via The Raw Feed]
'Peephole Voicemail' Lets You Know Who Stopped By
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.