'Peephole Voicemail' Lets You Know Who Stopped By

You never miss a message when someone calls, texts, or emails you, as those methods all have systems in place to let you know what you missed as soon as you're available again. But what about when someone comes to your place? There's no voicemail for your front door. Well, at least there wasn't. Japan's Matsumura Technology is releasing a peephole camera that'll record sound and video of anyone who comes to your door, giving you a sort of visual voicemail for visitors. Never again will you not know that the UPS guy tried to drop off a package or your long-lost high school ex stopped by to rekindle your old relationship. [Nikkei Net via The Raw Feed]