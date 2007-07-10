Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Paper T-Rex is Bang-A-Gong-Tastic

anitrex350.gif We've already had some paper synthesizers today to get us in the mood for wonderfully useless products (Gizmodo, not just here for the shiny things in life) and now there's a paper T-Rex. Crank the handle and T-Rex munches on Captain Caveman—or whatever object you place in his path.

Flying Pig is the company behind this paper wizardry, and they have all sorts of objects for you to make, from drumming fingers and rowing sheep (Ewe-Boat, geddit?) to grumpy gorillas and broom-stuck witches—but no Transformers, alas.

The paper T-Rex costs $7.50, and comes as a flatpack.

Product Page [Flying Pig via Boing Boing]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles