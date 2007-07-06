Panasonic's Art Nouveau Phone Concept Is Pure Eye Candy

Like something out of a Blade-meets-Matrix frankenmovie, designer Christina Tapp's Art Nouveau phone is a sleek, curvy beauty that apparently serves a functional purpose as a phone. Since it isn't real, I don't have to worry about wiping my drool off of its scrolling LCD front panel (as long as I'm dreaming, why not make it OLED?) or losing it in the couch cushions. Another cool pic after the jump.

Props to Ms. Tapp on a true piece of art. Hit up her portfolio for her other avant-garde creations.

[Panasonic Art Nouveau Concept Phone via Mobile News Review]