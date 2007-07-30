Panasonic HDC-SX5 Records Full HD on DVD-R, SDHC

The new Panasonic HDC-SX5 may be less sexy than the tiny-wee HDC-SD5, but in addition to the same optical image stabiliser, Leica Dicomar lenses and 30fps Full HD 1920x 1080 in SD and SDHC cards recording, it can also capture to double-layer DVD-R discs. Price and specs after the jump.

The HDC-SX5 comes out this September, but for a hundred bucks less: $US899.95.