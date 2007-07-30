Panasonic HDC-SX5 Records Full HD on DVD-R, SDHC

The new Panasonic HDC-SX5 may be less sexy than the tiny-wee HDC-SD5, but in addition to the same optical image stabiliser, Leica Dicomar lenses and 30fps Full HD 1920x 1080 in SD and SDHC cards recording, it can also capture to double-layer DVD-R discs. Price and specs after the jump.
The HDC-SX5 comes out this September, but for a hundred bucks less: $US899.95.
Panasonic HDC-SX5 Signal system HD: 1080 lines, 60 fields STD: 525 lines, 60 fields Weight (w/o Battery) 1,20 lb Dimensions (W x H x D) 3.3 x 3.7 x 5.9 inch
Image sensor 1/6-inch CCD image sensor Total pixels: 560 k x 3 Effective pixels Motion Picture: 520 k x 3 (16:9) Still Picture: 520 k x 3 (16:9)
Lens Auto iris, 10x power zoom F 1.8 to 2.8 (f = 3.0 to 30.0mm) 35mm equivalent Motion picture: 42.9 to 429 mm (16:9) Still picture: 42.9 to 429mm (16:9) Filter diameter 37 mm Zoom 10x optical zoom, 25/700x digital zoom
Monitor 2.7'' wide LCD monitor (approx. 300 k pixels) Microphone Stereo Zoom Microphone Speaker Dynamic type
White balance adjustment Auto / White Set / Outdoor / Indoor (with IR sensor) Standard illumination 1,400 lux Minimum required illumination 5 lux (1/30 low light mode) (1 lux in Magic Pix mode) High-speed shutter 1/30 - 1/8000 (Motion Picture), 1/30-1/8000 (Still Picture)
Recording media 8cm DVD-RAM Ver2.1 / DVD-R for General Ver2.0 / DVD-RW Ver1.1 2x- speed (2x / 1x) / DVD-R for DL Ver3.0 / SDHC/SD Memory Card USB Card reader / writer function ( No copyright protection support) High-Speed USB (USB2.0) (miniB) Pict Bridge-compliant Flash Available flash range: approx. 1m to 2.5m Standard accessories AC Adaptor, Battery Pack, IR Remote Controller, USB Cable, component Cable, AV-Cable, CD-ROM (HD Writer Ver 2.0)
Motion pictures Compression HD: MPEG4-AVC/H.264 (AVCHD standard compliant) STD: MPEG2 Transfer rate HD HG: approx. 13 Mbps (CBR)/ HN: approx. 9 Mbps (VBR)/ HE: approx. 6 Mbps (VBR)
STD XP: approx. 10Mbps (VBR)/ SP: approx. 5Mbps (VBR)/ LP: approx. 2.5Mbps (VBR) Picture size HD HG: 1920 x 1080, HN/HE: 1440 x 1080 Audio compression Dolby Digital (Dolby AC3)/ 2ch
Still pictures Compression JPEG (DCF/Exif2.2 compliant) Picture size 1920 x 1080 / 2.1MEGA (16:9)