Panasonic HDC-SD5 World's Smallest 3CCD Full HD Camcorder

Panasonic is claiming today the lightweight world title for the smallest 3CCD Full HD camera with their HDC-SD5. Looking at its 2.6 x 2.6 x 5.3-inch 0.75-pound package, it seems they may be right. In any case, coupled with its 1920x1080 30fps recording on SD or SDHC cards, revamped image stabilisation system and Leica Dicomar lenses, the HDC-SD5 is one of the sexiest camcorders in a while. Full specs and price after the jump.
Coming this September, $US999.95 will get you:
Signal system 1080 lines, 60 fields Weight (w/o Battery) 0.75 lb Dimensions (W x H x D) 2.6 x 2.6 x 5.3 inch
Image sensor 1/6-inch CCD image sensor Total pixels: 560 k x 3
Effective pixels Motion Picture: 520 k x 3(16:9) Still Picture: 520 k x 3 (16:9)
Lens Auto iris, 10x power zoom F 1.8 to 2.8 (f = 3.0 to 30.0mm) 35mm equivalent Motion picture: 42.9 to 429 mm (16:9) Still picture: 42.9 to 429 mm (16:9) Filter diameter 37 mm Zoom 10x optical zoom, 25/700x digital zoom
Monitor 2.7'' wide LCD monitor (approx. 300 k pixels) Microphone Stereo Zoom Microphone Speaker Dynamic type White balance adjustment Auto / White Set / Outdoor / Indoor (with IR sensor) Standard illumination 1,400 lux
Minimum required illumination 5 lux (1/30 low light mode) (1 lux in Magic pix mode)
High-speed shutter 1/30 - 1/8000 (Motion Picture), 1/30-1/8000 (Still Picture)
Recording media SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card
USB Card reader / writer function ( No copyright protection support) High-Speed USB (USB2.0) (miniAB) Pict Bridge-compliant Flash Available flash range: approx. 1m to 2.5m Standard accessories AC Adaptor, Battery Pack, IR Remote Controller, USB Cable, component Cable, AV-Cable, CD-ROM (HD Writer Ver 2.0)
Motion pictures Compression MPEG4-AVC/H.264 (AVCHD standard compliant) Transfer rate HG: approx. 13 Mbps (CBR)/ HN: approx. 9 Mbps (VBR)/ HE: approx. 6 Mbps (VBR) Picture size HG: 1920 x 1080, HN/HE: 1440 x 1080 Audio compression Dolby Digital (Dolby AC3)/ 2ch
Still pictures Compression JPEG (DCF/Exif2.2 compliant) Picture size 1920 x 1080 / 2.1MEGA (16:9) HE: approx. 6