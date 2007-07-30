Panasonic HDC-SD5 World's Smallest 3CCD Full HD Camcorder

Panasonic is claiming today the lightweight world title for the smallest 3CCD Full HD camera with their HDC-SD5. Looking at its 2.6 x 2.6 x 5.3-inch 0.75-pound package, it seems they may be right. In any case, coupled with its 1920x1080 30fps recording on SD or SDHC cards, revamped image stabilisation system and Leica Dicomar lenses, the HDC-SD5 is one of the sexiest camcorders in a while. Full specs and price after the jump.

Coming this September, $US999.95 will get you: