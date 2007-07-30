FACT: An asteroid will one day kill us all. That's why NASA asked a 3D imaging company named DigitalSpace Commons to simulate a landing on an asteroid with modified spacecraft, pictured here. I'm partial to the production levels of Armageddon, but we're guessing this simulation is a bit more accurate. We still recommend NASA brings along Bruce Willis because, as we all know, someone will need to stay to detonate the bomb. It's just the way these things work out. [DigitalSpace Commons via cnet]
Our Plan For Landing On An Asteroid
