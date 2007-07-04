Our Fav Transformers Fan Videos

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

IMG_0077.jpgAlthough we're totally hungover from the Transformers premiere, we still can't get enough. We've collected all of our Transformers videos from the last couple of months into one post to make your Optimus Prime worshipping that much easier. Whether its helmet hi-jinks, Botcon 2007, toy reviews, or devoted fans you're looking for, it's all here for your enjoyment.Bot con 2007 Medley

Bird Girl offers a concise of review of Transformer Movie Crazy

Richard Blakeley and Optimus Meyers incur the wrath of McDonald's-tron

A Semi as a Full Sized Optimus Prime Truck

Meet the man who legally changed his name to Optimus Prime

Every hero needs a mini/lil/junior version of himself

If you were wondering if the Optimus Prime helmet was worth your money, our answer is an emphatic yes

Superfans create costumes that actually transform

Optimus Prime faces off against an older version of himself, R2D2, iPod(!?), and...um...a MotoQ!?

