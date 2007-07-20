OtterBox is known for their rugged cases, and this forthcoming iPhone case looks like it's going to continue their tradition. It's got "complete" protection, which means not only are all the sides and back covered (the buttons work through pass-through buttons), there's a built-in screen protector that works through their "patented touch-screen membrane". The case is a couple months out, so you may want to find another way to protect your $600 in the meantime. [OtterBox]
OtterBox iPhone Case Looks Rugged, But Not Quite Waterproof
