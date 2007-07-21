Oryx Bicycle Looks Hard to Sit on, Probably Isn't

Viewed from the wrong angle, this Oryx bike could look like something from the perv-o-licious Sex Museum in Amsterdam. Designed by a guy called Harald Cramer, it's a custom-made time-trial cycle with all sorts of weird and wonderful innovations...

Made of carbon composite, the handlebars, stem and fork are all one piece, with the ergonomic seat post and saddle integrated into the frame. Handlebars connect to frame via a pivot, and the seat even has a hole in it in case you get taken short while cycling to keep you cool while you work the pedals.

The Y-frame shape means that the Oryx is shock-proof and keeps you in contact with the road at all time, and there is a one-sided fork and chain-stay. The crank is designed like a ring and mounted inside the frame on a couple of ball bearings, and the wheels detach from the bike at the push of a button, a useful time-saver for competitions.

