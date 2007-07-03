This Saturday at BotCon in Providence, Rhode Island, I shot 360 degrees of the new Optimus Prime truck. The prodigious blue tractor trailer sports red, orange, and yellow hot rod flames and an Autobot emblem in place of the Mack logo. I'm not going to lie â€” it's a beast. I was exposed to some monotone grumbling from a disheveled, Yodel-popping cluster of G1 fans: "That's not what the REAL Optimus Prime would look like!" "Yeah, he's too Hot Roddimus!" I then unsheathed my Optimus Prime Battle Blaster and blew the greasy blobs back to 1984. Check out Seibertron's gallery for close-up stills.
Optimus Prime Full-Sized Working Truck (Video)
