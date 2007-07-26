The Oppo Blast is one sexy PMP. At only 6.9mm thick, its waistline is identical to an iPod nano's. But the Blast has a few tricks up its sleeve...On top of standard MP3/WMA/MP4/AVI/Lossless audio support, the Blast will play flash video, XVID and animated gifs—yes, animated gifs—the best of Web 2.0 in your hand! The 2.4" display looks to be a true widescreen, which would put it in line with other Oppo PMP products. Storage is through MicroSD, and the whole package is vaguely reminiscent of a Zune if it were way, way cooler. [imp3 via pmptoday]
Oppo Blast PMP Loves FLV
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.