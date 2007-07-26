Oppo Blast PMP Loves FLV

The Oppo Blast is one sexy PMP. At only 6.9mm thick, its waistline is identical to an iPod nano's. But the Blast has a few tricks up its sleeve...On top of standard MP3/WMA/MP4/AVI/Lossless audio support, the Blast will play flash video, XVID and animated gifs—yes, animated gifs—the best of Web 2.0 in your hand! The 2.4" display looks to be a true widescreen, which would put it in line with other Oppo PMP products. Storage is through MicroSD, and the whole package is vaguely reminiscent of a Zune if it were way, way cooler. [imp3 via pmptoday]