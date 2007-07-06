OpenMoko's Neo 1973 Open-Source Smartphone Ships In October

With all of the hullabaloo last week surround the iPhone, we nearly missed an update on the anti-iPhone, the world's first open-sourced Linux mobile phone known as the FIC/OpenMoko Neo 1973. The phone has more internal flash memory and integrated Wi-Fi. It will be ready for customers in October, available in $450 and $600 configs (a bit higher than the $350 we quoted you in February). On July 9th, 1,000 development kits will be comin' straight outta China, with more on the way. The hardware specs have been jacked up, too.

The unlocked GSM phone Neo 1973 will be sold on the mass market with the model number GTA02. It will be $450 for the Neo Base and $600 for Neo Advanced.

Here are the original specs:• 120.7 x 62 x 18.5 (mm) • 2.8" VGA (480x640) TFT Screen • Samsung s3c2410 SoC @ 266 MHz • Global Locate AGPS chip • Ti GPRS (2.5G not EDGE) • Unpowered USB 1.1 • Touchscreen • MicroSD slot • 2.5mm audio jack • 2 additional buttons • 1200 mAh battery (charged over USB) • 128 MB SDRAM • 64 MB NAND Flash • Bluetooth (2.0)

The update includes b/g Wi-Fi, 2 3D acceleromters, a SMedia 3362 G graphics accelerator ad four times the internal NAND flash (256MB). The processor has been jacked up to a Samsung 2442 @ 400MHz SoC.

Developers can buy in early, starting July 9. Here's what you get with each dev kit:

Neo Base ($300) — everything the mobile application developer needs to enjoy the benefits of the first freed phone, the Neo 1973:

• Neo 1973 (GTA01B_v4) • Battery

• Stylus • Headset• AC Charger • Phone Pouch • Lanyard • SanDisk 512MB MicroSD Card • Mini USB Connectivity Cable

Neo Advanced ($450) — everything the mobile device hacker wants to get down and dirty with the first freed phone, the Neo 1973: • Neo 1973 (GTA01B_v4) • Battery (2x) • Stylus • Headset • AC Charger • Phone Pouch • Lanyard• SanDisk 512MB MicroSD Card (2x) • Mini USB Connectivity Cable (2x) • USB Host Mode Cable • Debug Flex Cable • Debug Board v2 (JTAG and serial console)• Ruggedized Toolbox with shoulder strap • Guitar Pick (for opening case) • Torx T6 screwdriver

And as promised, OpenMoko is planning three additional devices for next year. In the meantime, the goal is to turn the Neo into "mass marketable device that proves, once and for all, the power of an open phone." Hear that, Apple?

Product Page [OpenMoko]