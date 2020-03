The official website for OpenMoko, the open source Linux-based phone dubbed the "hacker's dream," went live today. We groped an early base model back in February and had a righteously detailed breakdown of the latest details last week. Now that the site is live, you can order a developer preview phone kit from their store for the expected price of $300 for the base model or $450 for the advanced kit. Product Page [OpenMoko]

Thanks to Stephen for pointing out the dud site link...