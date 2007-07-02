Opening Weekend iPhone Numbers: 500,000 Sold, Mostly (Surprise) 8GB Models

Analysts from Piper Jaffray guesstimate that Apple moved around half a million iPhones in the 48 hours from 6PM Friday to 6PM Sunday. Besides the big-baller number, there are a couple other chewy ones: 95 per cent of SF, NY and Minneapolis disciples picked up the 8GB version and about half were new AT&T victims customers. Well, of the 253 people interviewed anyway, so take that for what you will.

Bottom line? Slice and dice the stats however you want, it seems pretty safe to check the success column for the iPhone launch - they sold a buttload and pretty much everybody who really wanted one got one - despite some sniggles.

If you didn't purchase salvation yet, fret not, 84 per cent of Apple stores still had phones in stock on Sunday (but don't be shocked if only the 4GBers remain). Or you could grit your teeth and try to bear 2-4 week ship time from the online Apple Store.

Piper Jaffray: 500,000 iPhones sold over the weekend [Crave via Boy Genius Report]