Oooms USB Memory Sticks Made From Real Sticks

A decade ago, your average tree wanted to grow up to be a great novel. These days, trees are going high tech by offering their branches up as fodder to be transformed into USB flash drives. Oooms' creatively named Wooden Memory Sticks are crafted from hand-picked wood from the forests of the Netherlands. Match one with a wooden PC for the full mountain man effect. They're USB 2.0 compatible and range in size from 256MB to 2GB. $60-$110. [Oooms Wooden Memory Sticks via [Luxist]