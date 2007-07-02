Only 30% of Gamers Know Their Consoles Play Movies

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

driveinsignwtmk.jpgIn a recent study by The Diffusion Group, analysts discovered some alarming facts about gamers and just how often they use—or know they can use—the multimedia capabilities of their consoles. Here are the numbers:

- 80% of console owners can playback DVD or Blu-ray discs. - 30% even know about those features - 13% use those features

Also...

- 42% of gamers with consoles hooked to broadband have streamed video through them in some fashion.

In the Wilson household, we have three media-capable consoles hooked up in the living room, one of which (the PS3) we do use for all DVD/BD playback, another of which (360) we use to download movies. But while the PS2 originally boomed in Japanese popularity due to its inexpensive DVD playback, most current console media support has been looked over or not properly advertised. And it's a shame, because these consoles are fantastic media devices. Fraction of Console Users... [gamasutra] Thanks Sara!

