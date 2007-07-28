Oki Japan has developed software that brings iris recognition security to existing cell phones. Before now, biometric security has meant either hugely expensive military systems or cheap, novelty peripherals. This new development is part of a growing number of practical and affordable solutions. The software can be used to add another layer of security on any device that has a camera of at least 1 mega pixel and is claimed to only give one false positive for every 100,000 scans. [Digital World Tokyo]
Oki Japan Bring Iris Scanning to Existing Cell Phones
