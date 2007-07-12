Official Wii Fit Video Shows Off Hula Hooping, Soccer Headers

Nintendo put a promo video online for Wii Fit and its Balance Board accessory that shows its new title in action. After watching the video, we found out that Wii Fit can calculate your Body Mass Index (BMI). Here are some other secrets we found out about Wii Fit:-The Balance Board features a pressure sensor which detects your weight shifts and predicts the movement for the rest of your body.

-There are a number of standard fitness activities included such as balancing exercises, pushups, yoga, BMI calculation and other calisthenics.

-Also included are a number of mini games such as hula hoop, soccer and a marble madness-type game which use the Balance Board in interesting ways.

-What's bound to become a favorite is the rhythm game that looks like a bastard mix between DDR and a Richard Simmons video (red tank top and short shorts not required).