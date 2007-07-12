Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Official Wii Fit Video Shows Off Hula Hooping, Soccer Headers

Nintendo put a promo video online for Wii Fit and its Balance Board accessory that shows its new title in action. After watching the video, we found out that Wii Fit can calculate your Body Mass Index (BMI). Here are some other secrets we found out about Wii Fit:-The Balance Board features a pressure sensor which detects your weight shifts and predicts the movement for the rest of your body.

-There are a number of standard fitness activities included such as balancing exercises, pushups, yoga, BMI calculation and other calisthenics.

-Also included are a number of mini games such as hula hoop, soccer and a marble madness-type game which use the Balance Board in interesting ways.

-What's bound to become a favorite is the rhythm game that looks like a bastard mix between DDR and a Richard Simmons video (red tank top and short shorts not required).

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles