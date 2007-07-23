Here in Illinois, our ability to order wine from our favorite producers will soon be a thing of the past, outlawed to empower the confusing regional alcohol industry. That's why "home brewing" wine through the Oenophile's Personal Winery is so attractive. You order legal crushed, frozen grapes from the region of your choosing, and it does the rest. Producing up to four cases of wine at a time (woohoo!), the personal winery has a massive steel tank for fermentation. The system controls Brix (sugar levels) by regulating temperature to control yeast at all times, and transmits the data to a PC via WiFi. The software graphs statistics, offers tips to control the flavor and sends notices when tasting is necessary or the skins need pressing.

After 6 months to a year in the tank, wine can be removed and further aged in the packaged oak barrel. And while the entire package will run you a steep $5,999, we'd absolutely love to have a tiny winery of our own...even if we had very little to do with the final product's quality. [product via uberreview]