Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Oenophile's Personal Winery

personal-winery.jpg Here in Illinois, our ability to order wine from our favorite producers will soon be a thing of the past, outlawed to empower the confusing regional alcohol industry. That's why "home brewing" wine through the Oenophile's Personal Winery is so attractive. You order legal crushed, frozen grapes from the region of your choosing, and it does the rest. Producing up to four cases of wine at a time (woohoo!), the personal winery has a massive steel tank for fermentation. The system controls Brix (sugar levels) by regulating temperature to control yeast at all times, and transmits the data to a PC via WiFi. The software graphs statistics, offers tips to control the flavor and sends notices when tasting is necessary or the skins need pressing.

After 6 months to a year in the tank, wine can be removed and further aged in the packaged oak barrel. And while the entire package will run you a steep $5,999, we'd absolutely love to have a tiny winery of our own...even if we had very little to do with the final product's quality. [product via uberreview]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles