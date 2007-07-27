Nujiang Kids Have World's Most Badass, Dangerous School Commute

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

flyingkids1.jpg Remember when your dad used to tell you that he had to walk 10 miles to school, uphill, in a blizzard? Well, your dad's got nothing on the kids of China's Nujiang Great Canyon. With no money to build a bridge spanning the river that separates their homes from their school, kids as young as 7 strap themselves to a rope tied between two trees and "fly" across the river on a homemade harness-and-pulley system. It looks like a cross between a thrill ride and a death trap; in other words, the best kind of thrill ride. If nothing else, those kids are getting a big set of balls from their education.

flyingkids2.jpg[Spulch]

