Nujiang Kids Have World's Most Badass, Dangerous School Commute

Remember when your dad used to tell you that he had to walk 10 miles to school, uphill, in a blizzard? Well, your dad's got nothing on the kids of China's Nujiang Great Canyon. With no money to build a bridge spanning the river that separates their homes from their school, kids as young as 7 strap themselves to a rope tied between two trees and "fly" across the river on a homemade harness-and-pulley system. It looks like a cross between a thrill ride and a death trap; in other words, the best kind of thrill ride. If nothing else, those kids are getting a big set of balls from their education.

[Spulch]