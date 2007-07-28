Nothing Says Happiness Like a Slab of Rubber Forcing You to Smile

Oh man, I wish you didn't look so happy. It's not that I want you to be sad, it's just that you look so ugly when you smile. Your smile, frankly, sucks. Fortunately, it's a solvable problem. Simply stick this piece of rubber in your mouth that forces you to smile, and in a matter of days you're sure to have a smile that won't be so revolting to those around you. It's the Beauty Smile Trainer, yet another device that could only come out of Japan. Thanks again, Japan! [TokyoMango]