Oh man, I wish you didn't look so happy. It's not that I want you to be sad, it's just that you look so ugly when you smile. Your smile, frankly, sucks. Fortunately, it's a solvable problem. Simply stick this piece of rubber in your mouth that forces you to smile, and in a matter of days you're sure to have a smile that won't be so revolting to those around you. It's the Beauty Smile Trainer, yet another device that could only come out of Japan. Thanks again, Japan! [TokyoMango]
Nothing Says Happiness Like a Slab of Rubber Forcing You to Smile
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.