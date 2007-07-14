Not-Denon Blu-ray, Media Server and iTunes Concept Box

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

7-13-07-denonconceptb.jpgSome Denon and iTunes fanboy set up this fantastic rendering of a concept box that Denon should put to production. AVSForum's wizards understand it is fake because receiver is spelled wrong, but that doesn't detract from its desirability. The gadget equivalent of a unicorn fantasy includes a Blu-ray player, 2TB of storage and iTunes compatibility of some sort. Only in our dreams, only in our dreams. Source image:61353_enefVGNFfGDU_U8IADHw0zFbo.jpg I'm still not sure this isn't some gadget I'm forgetting about, doctored up a bit. Anyone remember? [AVSForums via Engadget]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

