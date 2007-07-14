Not-Denon Blu-ray, Media Server and iTunes Concept Box

Some Denon and iTunes fanboy set up this fantastic rendering of a concept box that Denon should put to production. AVSForum's wizards understand it is fake because receiver is spelled wrong, but that doesn't detract from its desirability. The gadget equivalent of a unicorn fantasy includes a Blu-ray player, 2TB of storage and iTunes compatibility of some sort. Only in our dreams, only in our dreams. Source image: I'm still not sure this isn't some gadget I'm forgetting about, doctored up a bit. Anyone remember? [AVSForums via Engadget]