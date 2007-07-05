Nokia Speakerphone HF-300 Installs in a Snap, Knows When to Turn Off

Here is the Nokia HF-300 Bluetooth speakerphone, hot from the 4th of July grill. It will allow you to quickly install a hands-free and cable-free call system just by clipping it to your sunvisor, using its own batteries for up to 20 hours of talk. The HF-300 knows when to turn itself off so you don't lose power and, hopefully, avoid long mother-in-law monologues. Do the clickity-clickity-thang to see a close-up and pricing info.
As you can see, it has a big speaker which Nokia says is "powerful." Like other speakerphones, the 2.8-ounces HF-300 uses Digital Signal Processing to "cancel out excess noises and echoes" which translated means "we wish you good luck with getting yourself understood."
Still, it looks like a good way to add a handsfree system to your car if your phone supports the Bluetooth Specification 1.1 or higher and Handfree Profile 1.0 or higher. It will be available globally this quarter for approximately $122.
PRESS RELEASE
Honey, we need to talk - with my Nokia Speakerphone HF-300 July 04, 2007
Espoo, Finland - Having a conversation in and out of the car is about as simple as talking to yourself, thanks to Nokia's first speakerphone, the stylish Nokia Speakerphone HF-300. This detachable Bluetooth speakerphone hosts a powerful speaker and microphone. Its audio quality is enhanced even more with Digital Signal Processing (DSP), canceling out excess noises and echoes. No need to concern yourself with the power button - this clever device knows when to turn off (auto power off) after you stop talking.
"We are committed to providing convenient communications in the car - and out of it too. The beauty of the Nokia Speakerphone HF-300 is in its mobility, it goes where you go, when you want to talk. We are excited to have the speakerphone as part of our expanding enhancements portfolio to meet the needs of our consumers," said Wolfgang GÃ¤rtner, senior category manager, Nokia Automotive.
The Nokia Speakerphone HF-300 offers a number of elements that enable easy communications, in and out of the car. It is operated with battery power, so you're not confined to using it with a power outlet. The speakerphone comes with a sunvisor clip, so you can easily position it for use in the car. You can talk freely too - the speakerphone has illuminated keys for easy use, without all the fuss of blinking lights. For those extended conversations, take this lightweight (80g) speakerphone outside, into your home or office, and mount it to a surface with its rubber feet. You can enjoy up to 20 hours of talk time!
The speakerphone will automatically turn off after five minutes after the connection to the mobile device has been severed. When the battery runs low, the LED battery indicator will light up to alert you.
Available globally, the Nokia Speakerphone HF-300 is compatible with a wide range of Nokia mobile devices supporting Bluetooth Specification 1.1 and higher and Handfree Profile 1.0 and higher. It is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2007 and will cost an estimated EUR90, excluding taxes.