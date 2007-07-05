Nokia Speakerphone HF-300 Installs in a Snap, Knows When to Turn Off

Here is the Nokia HF-300 Bluetooth speakerphone, hot from the 4th of July grill. It will allow you to quickly install a hands-free and cable-free call system just by clipping it to your sunvisor, using its own batteries for up to 20 hours of talk. The HF-300 knows when to turn itself off so you don't lose power and, hopefully, avoid long mother-in-law monologues. Do the clickity-clickity-thang to see a close-up and pricing info.

As you can see, it has a big speaker which Nokia says is "powerful." Like other speakerphones, the 2.8-ounces HF-300 uses Digital Signal Processing to "cancel out excess noises and echoes" which translated means "we wish you good luck with getting yourself understood."

Still, it looks like a good way to add a handsfree system to your car if your phone supports the Bluetooth Specification 1.1 or higher and Handfree Profile 1.0 or higher. It will be available globally this quarter for approximately $122.