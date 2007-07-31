What better way to portray your so-called laptop-replacing smartphone than to make fake videos and images detailing how laptops are attacking people who use it? Take this ad, showing a new college student being bitten by an unnamed laptop as she's making a movie with her parents with the Nokia N95. Then there are the "medical pictures" of various laptop-inflicted wounds. We're thinking this is a swing and a miss for Nokia, but what about you? [Jealous Computers]
Nokia N95 Ads Portray Laptops as Crazed, Jealous, Violent Exes
