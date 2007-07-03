The technology that makes phones like the LG Prada wiggle is now coming to Nokia phones. A new partnership with developer Immersion opens the doors for Nokia phones to get tactile feedback from touchscreen interfaces using VibeTonz software, so typing on the virtual keyboard feels more like using the real thing.Other applications include user interface enhancements and multimedia applications like mobile games and downloadable goodies. No official word yet from Nokia on when they will start rolling out new phones equipped with this feature, but expect them sooner rather than later as Nokia continues to quietly compete with the likes of Apple, LG and Samsung. [via Extreme Tech]
Nokia Bringing Tactile Feedback To Touchscreen Phones
