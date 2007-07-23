No Space For Bed Bugs

If you're like me, chances are you have a lot of facial hair and sleep in the foetus position. Combine the latter with an unhealthy desire to economise space, and there you have the Foetus Space Economising Bed. Granted, you won't want to take your date back to your flat, but at least you can say, "I look like a squashed up dildo when I sleep." Alternatively, you could relieve the bed of its structural supports, prop it up on its side and fashion a friend out of it—call it Wilson and thank Tom Hanks for the inspiration. Freaks who are interested in this bed for their lair note: it's a concept, go get your kicks from a Slipknot CD. [TECHBLOG]