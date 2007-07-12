Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Nintendo Wii Zapper, Mario Kart Wheel On The Way

The Wii Zapper is a piece of plastic that holds the Wii's Wiimote and nunchuk together like a gun, for shooting games. $20 bucks. There's a wheel coming for Mario Kart, too.

— Mario Kart(R) Wii (name not final): Nintendo's classic racing franchise goes online. It launches with the Wii Wheel(TM) (name not final), a steering wheel housing for the Wii Remote that lets veterans and newcomers compete together. Launches globally in early 2008.

— Wii Zapper(TM) (name not final): This unit houses both a Wii Remote and a Nunchuk(TM) and comes packaged with Nintendo software to show off its applications. Third-party developers have multiple games in the pipeline that will use this dynamic new interface. Launches 2007.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

