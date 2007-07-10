Maybe it's not the simplest, but apart from running on top of a sequoia log, I can't think of any simpler unicycle than this. $74 will get you the Nimbus Ultimate Wheel with no seat and no chain. However, it comes with lots of free stuff, plus a demo video after the jump.Free stuff like one broken arm, two broken femurs, one tibia, one or both hips, some internal bleeding here and there, probably some brain damage, chronic vertigo from inner ear lesions and a big increase in your health insurance premium. Unless you are one of the people racing on them in this video.
Nimbus Ultimate Wheel is Simplest Unicycle Ever
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.