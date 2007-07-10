Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Nimbus Ultimate Wheel is Simplest Unicycle Ever

UWNI20.jpgMaybe it's not the simplest, but apart from running on top of a sequoia log, I can't think of any simpler unicycle than this. $74 will get you the Nimbus Ultimate Wheel with no seat and no chain. However, it comes with lots of free stuff, plus a demo video after the jump.Free stuff like one broken arm, two broken femurs, one tibia, one or both hips, some internal bleeding here and there, probably some brain damage, chronic vertigo from inner ear lesions and a big increase in your health insurance premium. Unless you are one of the people racing on them in this video.

[Nimbus Ultimate Wheel via Geekologie]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles