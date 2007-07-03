Nike Triax Vapor 300 Watch isn't Vaporware

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

nike_triax_vapor_300.JPG This slick watch might look like a computer rendering or a concept design, but it's an actual product that's available for purchase now. It's called the Nike Triax Vapor 300, and it's a sports watch with a 300-lap chronograph and five-segment interval timer, which would be totally useless for a laptop jockey such as myself. But hey, it's got a neat screen!

The screen is a super-thin LCD in an aluminum case that curves around your wrist. The screen is protected by a high-quality mineral glass lens that'll keep it from cracking or scratching when you're rock climbing, skydiving, or watching a movie in your underwear. Yep, it's the perfect watch for your (in)active lifestyle. It's available now in a bunch of colors for $US129.

Product Page [ via Technabob]

